MSU’s Perry, Carter Earn SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter each collected SEC specialty awards announced Tuesday by the conference office and the media.

Perry became the second player in program history to secure SEC Player of the Year honors and tucked away All-SEC First-Team accolades by both the coaches and media. He joined Lawrence Roberts (2003-04) as State’s only other SEC AP Player of the Year. The sophomore shared this year’s AP award with Arkansas’ Mason Jones.

The All-SEC First-Team selection for Perry made it back-to-back seasons for Mississippi State with at least one player on both the coaches’ and media’s first team. Jarvis Varnado (2008-09, 2009-10) was the last State player to accomplish the feat. Quinndary Weatherspoon was All-SEC First Team last season.

Carter made program history and was the first player to pick up the SEC’s Sixth-Man of the Year which started during the 2003-04 season.

Mississippi State won 11 of its last 15 SEC games to earn a top 4 finish in the conference standings, the program’s highest overall finish since the 2010-11 season.

Perry, the newly-minted Bailey Howell Trophy recipient and top 5 finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation’s top power forward, is currently the eighth SEC player over the last decade to average a season double-double. The last MSU players to post season double-double averages are Varnado (2009-10) and Arnett Moultrie (2011-12). Among those on the SEC’s list are NBA standouts Anthony Davis and Julius Randle from Kentucky along with LSU’s Ben Simmons.

Perry is the only SEC player to rank among the league’s top 10 in points (17.4 – 6th), rebounds (10.1 – 1st) and blocks (1.2 – 9th). The Thomasville, Georgia product recently became the 17th player in program history to amass over 500 points in a season and has piled up all 11 of his 20-point performances where the Bulldogs have posted a 9-2 record since 12/30.

Perry has collected a SEC-leading 17 double-doubles this season highlighted by 13 double-doubles over his last 20 games since 12/22. The 17 double-doubles also are fourth among Power 5 players this season and tied for fourth-most by a MSU player since 1972-73. Nine of his double-doubles have been of the 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound variety. The nine 20-10 games also are fourth among Power 5 players this season and third-most by a MSU player dating back to 1972-73.

Perry’s 26 career double-doubles are tops among SEC active players, and the most by a MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons since 1972-73 when freshmen become eligible to play college basketball.

Carter has improved his points, rebounds, assists and steals averages during each of his four seasons at Mississippi State. He has piled up 1,352 career points which currently ranks 19th in State history and is fourth among SEC active players behind Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Skylar Mays and Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden. Tyson and his father, Greg Carter, are the SEC’s only father-son tandem to score over 1,000 career points apiece. He is the SEC’s active leader and is fifth at MSU with 216 career three-pointers.

Carter checks in among the SEC’s leaders in points (14.1 – 16th) and free throw percentage (86.5 – 4th). The Starkville native has posted double figures in 12 of his 15 appearances as a sixth man since the Missouri game on 01/14. He amassed 220 of MSU’s 294 bench points (74.8 percent) during that span. The Bulldogs have posted a 40-13 record since the start of 2017-18 when Carter scores 10 points or more and have won eight of 12 games when the senior guard reaches the 20-plus point plateau during his career.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State heads into next week’s SEC Tournament as the No. 4 seed with the winner capturing the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs earned a double dye and will face either Florida, Georgia or Ole Miss during Friday’s quarterfinal round. Tip time is set for 2:30 p.m. CT televised by ESPN.

2019-20 SEC Postseason Awards

All-SEC First Team – Coaches

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

All-SEC Second Team – Coaches

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

All-SEC First Team – Associated Press

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas (U)

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (U)

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

All-SEC Second Team – Associated Press

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

(U) – Unanimous Selection

All-SEC Freshman Team – Coaches

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

SEC Associated Press Awards

SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

SEC Co-Player of the Year: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State & Mason Jones, Arkansas

SEC Newcomer of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

SEC Coaches Awards

SEC Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

SEC Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

SEC Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

SEC Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU