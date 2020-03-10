MSU’s Perry, Carter Earn SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter each collected SEC specialty awards announced Tuesday by the conference office and the media.
Perry became the second player in program history to secure SEC Player of the Year honors and tucked away All-SEC First-Team accolades by both the coaches and media. He joined Lawrence Roberts (2003-04) as State’s only other SEC AP Player of the Year. The sophomore shared this year’s AP award with Arkansas’ Mason Jones.
The All-SEC First-Team selection for Perry made it back-to-back seasons for Mississippi State with at least one player on both the coaches’ and media’s first team. Jarvis Varnado (2008-09, 2009-10) was the last State player to accomplish the feat. Quinndary Weatherspoon was All-SEC First Team last season.
Carter made program history and was the first player to pick up the SEC’s Sixth-Man of the Year which started during the 2003-04 season.
Mississippi State won 11 of its last 15 SEC games to earn a top 4 finish in the conference standings, the program’s highest overall finish since the 2010-11 season.
Perry, the newly-minted Bailey Howell Trophy recipient and top 5 finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation’s top power forward, is currently the eighth SEC player over the last decade to average a season double-double. The last MSU players to post season double-double averages are Varnado (2009-10) and Arnett Moultrie (2011-12). Among those on the SEC’s list are NBA standouts Anthony Davis and Julius Randle from Kentucky along with LSU’s Ben Simmons.
Perry is the only SEC player to rank among the league’s top 10 in points (17.4 – 6th), rebounds (10.1 – 1st) and blocks (1.2 – 9th). The Thomasville, Georgia product recently became the 17th player in program history to amass over 500 points in a season and has piled up all 11 of his 20-point performances where the Bulldogs have posted a 9-2 record since 12/30.
Perry has collected a SEC-leading 17 double-doubles this season highlighted by 13 double-doubles over his last 20 games since 12/22. The 17 double-doubles also are fourth among Power 5 players this season and tied for fourth-most by a MSU player since 1972-73. Nine of his double-doubles have been of the 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound variety. The nine 20-10 games also are fourth among Power 5 players this season and third-most by a MSU player dating back to 1972-73.
Perry’s 26 career double-doubles are tops among SEC active players, and the most by a MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons since 1972-73 when freshmen become eligible to play college basketball.
Carter has improved his points, rebounds, assists and steals averages during each of his four seasons at Mississippi State. He has piled up 1,352 career points which currently ranks 19th in State history and is fourth among SEC active players behind Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Skylar Mays and Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden. Tyson and his father, Greg Carter, are the SEC’s only father-son tandem to score over 1,000 career points apiece. He is the SEC’s active leader and is fifth at MSU with 216 career three-pointers.
Carter checks in among the SEC’s leaders in points (14.1 – 16th) and free throw percentage (86.5 – 4th). The Starkville native has posted double figures in 12 of his 15 appearances as a sixth man since the Missouri game on 01/14. He amassed 220 of MSU’s 294 bench points (74.8 percent) during that span. The Bulldogs have posted a 40-13 record since the start of 2017-18 when Carter scores 10 points or more and have won eight of 12 games when the senior guard reaches the 20-plus point plateau during his career.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State heads into next week’s SEC Tournament as the No. 4 seed with the winner capturing the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs earned a double dye and will face either Florida, Georgia or Ole Miss during Friday’s quarterfinal round. Tip time is set for 2:30 p.m. CT televised by ESPN.
2019-20 SEC Postseason Awards
All-SEC First Team – Coaches
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
All-SEC Second Team – Coaches
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
All-SEC First Team – Associated Press
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas (U)
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (U)
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
All-SEC Second Team – Associated Press
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
(U) – Unanimous Selection
All-SEC Freshman Team – Coaches
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
All-SEC Defensive Team – Coaches
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
SEC Associated Press Awards
SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
SEC Co-Player of the Year: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State & Mason Jones, Arkansas
SEC Newcomer of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SEC Coaches Awards
SEC Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
SEC Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
SEC Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SEC Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU