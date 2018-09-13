Multiple fires, gas explosions in Lawrence, Mass. area

Residents in three communities north of Boston are being told to evacuate their homes after multiple explosions and fires in the area. CBS Boston station WBZ reports emergency crews have responded to dozens of different addresses and extensive damage could be seen at a number of homes.

Four people are being treated for injuries at Lawrence General Hospital.

Massachusetts State Police said there were 70 responses to fires, explosions and investigations of gas odor. CBS Boston reports there were 35 fires in Andover alone. All of those fires have been extinguished, but at peak, 18 fires were burning at the same time. At least three people have been injured in Andover, including one firefighter and at least two civilians.

Andover Fire-Rescue sent a 10-alarm response, the highest level.

MSP Fusion Center has current updated tally of responses to fires/explosions/investigations of gas odor at 70. Spread over wide swath of south #Lawrence and northern part of #NorthAndover with several others across Merrimack River in north Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/a7kBYaWFrJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Officials say an issue with a high pressure gas main has affected Lawrence, North Andover and Andover. Anyone in those towns who has gas service from Columbia Gas should leave their homes until further notice.

Massachusetts State Police posted a map showing fires and explosions stretching across a swath of the community, saying “39 locations confirmed thus far. Number will grow. New responses ongoing.”

Updated plotting of confirmed fires and explosions by MSP Watch Center. 39 locations confirmed thus far. Number will grow. New responses ongoing. Reminder: all residents of Lawrence/Andover/N Andover who have Columbia Gas must evacuate, as should anyone else who smells gas. pic.twitter.com/IwD4phgTfu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Joseph Solomon, the police chief in nearby Methuen, responded to Lawrence to help and said there are so many fires burning that “you can’t even see the sky.”

Massachusetts State Police say gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company. CBS Boston reports that Columbia Gas was doing work in the area earlier on Thursday.

Andover Police sent out an automated phone call telling residents to evacuate their homes and turn off the gas, and North Andover Police told residents and businesses with gas service to exit their buildings until further notice.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says the issue appears to be in the southeast part of the city. He says all residents should evacuate their homes if they smell gas.

“What we know is that there have been multiple explosions, multiple fires that are happening across the city,” Rivera told WBZ-TV. “What we need folks to do is that if it’s happening in your home, you have a funny smell, just evacuate, come out to the street.”

FBI agents are on the scene to assist local police in the investigation. “We are coordinating with our law enforcement partners as expected and personnel are on scene, as we normally would be in a situation like this to assess the situation,” the FBI said in a statement.

State police say highway off-ramps on I-495 from Exits 42 through 45 in the area are closed. On-ramps remain open to allow evacuation.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. This is a developing story and will be updated.