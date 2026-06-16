Multiple Rounds of Rain & Storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue through the end of the week, aided by a tropical disturbance and a potent cold front.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue into the late evening hours, before we dry out overnight and are left with just heavy cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the low-70’s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A typical summer-like day, with some passing clouds and a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper-80’s and low-90’s in the afternoon. It’ll be pretty humid tomorrow, as well, which will lead to heat index values in the upper-90’s.

END OF WORK WEEK: A tropical disturbance is currently situated in the Gulf. By Thursday, disorganized remnants of this system will move through our area bringing the chance for flash flooding and a couple of strong to severe storms. By Friday, this system will move past us. However, a potent cold front will directly follow and bring more chances for storms early Friday morning.