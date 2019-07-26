Murder case against student accused of killing fellow classmate to go to grand jury

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The murder case against a former Ole Miss student will go to a grand jury.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore said a motion has also been filed to withhold bond for Brandon Theesfeld.

- Advertisement -

Theesfeld was accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Ally Kostial.

Her body was found this past weekend on Buford Ridge Road by a deputy.

Surveillance video released by Oxford showed Kostial just hours before she possibly died walking on the square in Oxford.

Theesfeld was later arrested at a south Memphis gas station. He remains in jail.