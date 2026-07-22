Murder case in Clay County Circuit Court to go to jury tomorrow

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder case in Clay County Circuit Court will go to the jury tomorrow.

Jaylan Heard is one of six men charged with the September 2022 shooting death of Jerni White.

White was shot to death at Timberlane Apartments.

The prosecution rested its case early this afternoon.

The defense did not call any witnesses and rested its case late this afternoon.

Trial resumes in the morning with closing arguments, then the jury will begin its deliberations.

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