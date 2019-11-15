Murder charge looms over a man after Verona fatal shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI)- After being on the run for a few days, Verona Police say a murder suspect is in custody.

Charles Brandon, 29, is charged with murder.

- Advertisement -

Monday evening investigator say 50-year-old Walter Gillespie was fatally shot.

The shooting happened at a the corner of 8th Street and Johnson Avenue in Verona.

Chief Johnny Patterson says investigators knew that the suspect they were looking for was Brandon.

With the help of U.S Marshal’s and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Brandon was arrested Thursday night in Verona.

Friday a Justice Court Judge set Brandon’s bond at $1 million.