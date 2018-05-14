Murder plea reached in 2016 East Columbus shooting case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder.

Lerron Gregory entered the plea Monday morning in circuit court.

He was sentenced to 40 years with 10 suspended. He’ll be on probation for 5 years after he’s released.

Gregory shot and killed 25-year-old Brandon Michael Gordon in January of 2016. He was arrested less than 24 hours after the shooting at a home in East Columbus.

Gregory was also arrested in March of 2017 in connection with a shooting at a Columbus convenience store.

At the time, he was out on bond from the 2016 incident.