Murder trial in West Point ends in a mistrial

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in West Point ends in a mistrial.

After hearing two days of testimony, closing arguments, getting instructions, and beginning deliberations in the murder trial of Jaylan Heard, one of the jurors disclosed that he lived where the incident took place.

With that new information, Judge Jay Howard called a mistrial.

Heard is one of six men charged with the September 2022 shooting death of Jerni White.

White was shot to death at Timberlane Apartments.

A new trial date has been set for January 11, 2027.

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