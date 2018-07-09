Murderer on death row makes lengthy last meal request

A convicted murderer set to be executed in Georgia put in the customary request for his last meal — and his dinner menu is lengthy. For his final feast, Keith Leroy Tharpe has asked for: three spicy chicken breasts, a roast beef sandwich with sauce, a fish sandwich, tater logs, and onion rings. He also requested a dual dessert of apple pie and a vanilla milkshake, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Tharpe was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of his sister-in-law, Jacquelin Freeman. He is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. His previous date with execution was postponed last September when the Supreme Court issued a stay.

The Georgia man is not the first inmate to make an odd or lengthy last meal request. Stephen Anderson, who was sentenced to death for burglary, assault, seven counts of murder, and escaping from prison, had a similarly long menu. For his last meal, Anderson requested two grilled cheese sandwiches, a pint of cottage cheese, a hominy/corn mixture, peach pie, chocolate chip ice cream, and radishes.

John Wayne Gacy was sentenced to death for rape and 33 counts of murder. For his last meal, Gacy requested 12 fried shrimp, a bucket of original recipe KFC, french fries, and a pound of strawberries.

Other death row inmates, however have notoriously requested less-than-average meals. Victor Feguer, who was sentenced to death for kidnapping and murder, requested a single olive with the pit in it. Ted Bundy, one of the most notorious serial killers in American history, declined a special meal. He was given the traditional last meal: steak cooked medium-rare, eggs over easy, hash browns, toast with butter and jelly, milk, and juice.