Museum Miles: Race Through History fundraises for local museum

The second annual 5K was put on to raise money to enhance and modernize the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 100 runners lined up in the cold this morning in Starkville to run for a good cause.

The Museum Miles: Race Through History raised money to enhance and modernize the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum.

Starkville was founded in 1831.

Being almost 200 years old, Starkville is steeped in a rich history.

This history is important to those who support the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum.

The second annual Museum Miles: Race Through History, sponsored by the museum’s friends group, is a large showing of that local support.

George Jones IV, one of the runners said local history is important to remember traditions and values.

“Local history is important because it gives you the roots as to everything that’s around it,” Jones said. “We don’t have a Bin 612; we don’t have a Mississippi State University without Starkville. And I think it’s important that we keep, and we know about our traditions and values.”

Wyatt Gant, another runner said local culture is important.

“It’s really important to our culture and how we live life here,” Gant said.

Stephen Cunetto, Friends of the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum president said the museum is important to the people of Starkville.

“It means a great deal,” Cunetto said. “I’m from Starkville and grew up here in Starkville. And so, I love that it’s able to tell a story about Starkville and its citizens, the people, the places. And it kind of gives a snapshot of who we are and what we represent.”

Cunetto said its mission is to tell the story of people and places in Oktibbeha County, and their lasting effects on the town and state.

“I think it’s really important to step back and look and see where we came from, so that we can judge where we want to go in the future,” Cunetto said.

