MUW hosts first ever Family Fun Day

Students from MSMS hosted a percussion petting zoo that gave participants hands-on experience with instruments like drums and xylophones.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting is having fun on the road and the network made a stop in Columbus on April 20.

Mississippi University for Women hosted “MPB Fun Day.”

The event featured activities for all ages, including educational displays, hands-on experiences, and games.

Organizers say they want to make learning fun for kids.

“Everyone feels welcome,” Jace Ferraez said. “We want a diverse environment of all cultures and neighborhoods and that fits really in on the Preservation Society theme.” “Then of course we are all about preserving historic places and buildings but we want to do so through education and advocacy so those topics must be fun to kids so they can have these interactive, hands-on learning tools and that their parents can have them for their kids to learn about education, arts, history, and, culture.”

Ferraez says they plan on making this collaboration statewide.

