COLUMUBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Americans are feeling good about the

country’s economic future–according to a key measure out today.

And Summer graduates at Mississippi University for Women are feeling

good about the job market.

After graduation, most people’s next quest is maneuvering into the job

market. Well, some students believe the job market is

wide open, and so are their opportunities.

One by one, MUW students crossed the stage going from student to

graduate.

Most students consider their options, but for Morgan Norris, there was

only one option, and that was…nursing.

“Both of my parents are nurses, and they have always kept me going and showed me just how much I would love to be a nurse. my mom and my dad are probably the best nurses,” Morgan Norris said.

Norris currently works in the progressive care unit at a local hospital and says her career opportunity came early on during her education..

“I already have people emailing me. I got my associate’s last May. I already had emails by December 2021 asking me to come to work,” Morgan Norris said.

For students like Princess Allen, graduation is a big step but not her final one…

“For me, it was just a start for PMHDNP. I applied to UAB at Southern MUW, which just gave me the to get my step to the next degree,” Princess Allen said.

As a first-generation graduate, Allen said furthering her education was so

important she even had to go the unconventional route.. online.

“I was able to do my work while working and being a full-time parent. I was a little tedious, but at the same time, the professors take the time to make sure you got exactly what you needed and they every understanding when circumstances came up,” Princess Allen said.

And her message to others is…

I am a full-time parent, and a single mom of three. I did; you can do it, too.

Today MUW graduated over more than 200 nursing students. And fall

classes starts August 15th