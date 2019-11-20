Myles Garrett appeals suspension after hitting Steelers QB

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett appealed his indefinite suspension Wednesday for attacking another player on the field. At issue isn’t whether Garrett hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet last Thursday.

Rudolph, who was fined $35,000 for his role in the brawl, apologized on Wednesday. “The bottom line is I should’ve done a better job keeping my composure in that situation,” he said.

Garrett, who was highly-regarded throughout the league before the fight, has also expressed regret.

“I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so,” Garrett said.

The NFL quickly penalized him, suspending the Browns’ former number one overall draft pick for the remainder of the season and requiring a meeting with the commissioner before he’s reinstated in the future.

He argued that an indefinite suspension is excessive. He points to a 2013 incident involving Antonio Smith, who was suspended three games for swinging his helmet at another player.

Myles Garrett hits Mason Rudolph on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Cleveland. David Richard / AP

Commissioner Roger Goodell explained on sports podcast, “Pre-Flight Playbook with Gary Myers,” what’s expected from Garrett.

“I think we’ll make a judgment on does he have remorse, does he understand why it’s not acceptable? Does he understand what he needs to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?” Goodell said.

If the league decides an indefinite suspension is, in fact, against the rules, they can impose a definite one, which could stretch well into next season. A decision is expected to come later this week.