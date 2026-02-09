Nancy Guthrie search enters second week as apparent ransom deadline looms

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie, is now in its second week as another apparent ransom deadline looms.

The FBI says it is taking two emails seriously, including what appears to be a ransom note with a second deadline set for later on Monday. The first deadline was 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities have said. A ransom payment was demanded in bitcoin.

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings issued a third videotaped plea over the weekend to whoever may have taken their 84-year-old mother from her Arizona home in what the sheriff has called an overnight abduction. She was reported missing on Feb. 1.

“We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said in a short video Saturday. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”

An FBI spokesman said Savannah Guthrie was referring to a message sent to CBS News’ Tucson affiliate on Friday, The Associated Press reported. The television station, KOLD, received a message earlier last week that included the demand for payment.

KOLD said it would not release details about the contents of Friday’s message, citing respect for the family and the investigation.

It is still not known if the messages are credible.

Search includes gas stations and septic tank

There was increased police presence at Nancy Guthrie’s home over the weekend. On Sunday, investigators searched what appeared to be a septic tank in the backyard.

FBI agents on Friday removed a camera from the roof of Nancy Guthrie’s home and towed a dark-colored SUV from her garage.

Former FBI agent Jason Pack said some vehicles have Starlink or GPS data points, which could help “tell some of the story that we don’t know yet.”

CBS News has learned investigators are also canvassing nearby gas stations in an effort to track down any vehicles captured on surveillance cameras around the time Nancy Guthrie went missing.

Investigators were also seen at the home of her daughter Annie, where she had dinner the night before she disappeared.

Authorities had not identified any suspects or persons of interest as of Monday.

Prayers for Nancy Guthrie’s return

Parishioners at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church prayed on Sunday for their fellow member, Nancy Guthrie.

“We pray for Nancy’s rescue, we pray for her release, we pray that she will be brought safely home,” said Reverend Dr. John Tittle, the church pastor.

Missing persons billboards have been popping up in neighboring states with Nancy Guthrie’s details and an FBI phone number where people can submit information.

Anyone with possible information on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is asked to call 520-882-7463.

