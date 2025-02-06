National Signing Day 2025: Columbus Falcons and Tupelo Golden Wave

Two Falcons and Seven Golden Wave Student-Athletes signed their Letters of Intent to play college football.

The Columbus Falcons saw two of their student-athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

Preston RJ Morris: East Mississippi Community College

Vante Jones: Gulf Coast Community College

The Tupelo Golden Wave also saw seven more of their student-athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.