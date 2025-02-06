National Signing Day 2025: Columbus Falcons and Tupelo Golden Wave

Two Falcons and Seven Golden Wave Student-Athletes signed their Letters of Intent to play college football.
The Columbus Falcons saw two of their student-athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

  • Preston RJ Morris: East Mississippi Community College
  • Vante Jones: Gulf Coast Community College

The Tupelo Golden Wave also saw seven more of their student-athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

  • Tyreke Darden: Northwest Community College
  • Chris Ivy: Northwest Community College
  • Malachi Gilleylen: Northwest Community College
  • Braylon Matthews: East Mississippi Community College
  • Kylen Simmons: East Mississippi Community College
  • Collin Bowens: East Mississippi Community College
  • Cade Kilgore: Northeast Mississippi Community College
