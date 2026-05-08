Nationwide hack to online education platform delays MSU final exams

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – A nationwide hack to an online education platform is delaying final exams for some people in our area.

Mississippi State University announced this morning that it would be delaying any final exams scheduled for today and rescheduling.

them for Saturday, May 9, following the same exam schedule.

As we told you on Tuesday, Mississippi State students saw a message from a hacker on Canvas.

It claimed a breach of Canva’s parent company, Instructure, and demanded payment to prevent data from being released.

The university is also asking faculty to take caution and download current copies of their Canvas course grade books and materials.

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