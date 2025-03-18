NauticStar announces its closing its doors in Amory, MS.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A boat-making company has announced they are leaving Amory.

NauticStar Boats is closing and moving to North Carolina.

This business has been around for numerous years and has announced dozens of employees that they will be relocating.

The company said it plans to sell the building.

Mayor Corey Glenn said the departure is an effect of the tornado that hit Amory in 2023.

“Again the community is coming off the hills of the storm in 2023. We’ve lost a few manufacturing jobs and losing even one manufacturing job is very important to our community. So our hopes are is that we’ll get out there and figure out what’s available and then push that back out to the public to try to get another industry to get in here and utilize that nice asset,” said Glenn.

The company is planning to close by the end of May.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.