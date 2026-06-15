Preservation Society approaches Lowndes Co. Supervisors about installing a plaque at local courthouse

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You may know that Columbus has a large number of historic buildings and sites, especially in its downtown area.

What you may not know is that the city also has a walking tour.

The Downtown Walking Tour was developed by Main Street Columbus about five years ago.

The more than 30 stops highlight the city’s history and were developed with the help of local historians, the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Preservation Society of Columbus.

Main Street and the Preservation Society are working to install plaques to recognize some of the historically and architecturally significant buildings in the area.

Betty Bryan with the Preservation Society approached the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors this morning about installing one of those plaques at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

“I’ve learned a little bit more about the stories and the people and the history, and I think it’s really important to share and preserve that. I think that it uplifts a community to know more about its history, its complete history,” said Betty.

You can get more information about the Downtown Columbus Walking Tour at the Main Street Columbus office on 5th Street North or at their website.

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