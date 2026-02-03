NEMCC heading back to class
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Things are beginning to return to normal across Northeast Mississippi after Winter Storm Fern brought many places to a standstill.
Beginning Wednesday February 4th, Northeast Mississippi Community College will return to its normal schedule and resume all regular activities.
School administration advises any students or employees who may have problems or concerns with returning to class or work to contact their instructors or supervisors for assistance.