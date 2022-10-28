NEMCC health center will offer low cost care to students, staff, faculty

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at one local community college will soon have access to healthcare at little or no cost to them.

Northeast Mississippi Community College is partnering with Doctor Laurence Dennis, a local physician who has practiced medicine for more than 30 years in the area.

NEMCC President Doctor Ricky Ford and Doctor Dennis signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” during a ceremony this afternoon at the college.

The health services center provides healthcare to students, faculty, and staff.

“My vision for Northeast and Northeast Mississippi is to have a healthy workplace and healthy society, this fits my vision for having a healthy workplace, but in order to do that you have to have opportunities for employees and students to have access to health services,” said Ford.

“I’m just thankful to Dr. Ford for his commitment to making this happen. We ran into some rough patches going through covid, Dr. Ford did not give up on this and I’m very thankful to him,” said Dennis.

Plans call for the clinic, located in Dennis’s offices, to open early next year. Many of the services will be donated by doctors and nurses on staff.

