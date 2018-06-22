Netflix communications chief out after “insensitive” remark

- Advertisement -

Jonathan Friedland, the top communications spokesperson at Netflix, is leaving the company after making what he called “insensitive” remarks during a company meeting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Friedland used the n-word and some employees present later reported the incident.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings sent a company-wide email explaining Friedland’s departure on Friday afternoon, the website reported, citing sources.

Friedland acknowledged part of the incident on Twitter. “I’m leaving Netflix after seven years. Leaders have to be beyond reproach in the example we set and unfortunately I fell short of that standard when I was insensitive in speaking to my team about words that offend in comedy.”

I feel awful about the distress this lapse caused to people at a company I love and where I want everyone to feel included and appreciated. I feel honored to have built a brilliant and diverse global team and to have been part of our collective adventure. — jonathan friedland (@jsf33) June 22, 2018

Friedland joined the streaming service in 2011 from The Walt Disney Company where he worked as the senior vice president of corporate communications. Before his stint with Disney, he spent 20 years as a foreign correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.