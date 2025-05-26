Nettleton family displaced after house fire

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Nettleton has to start from scratch after losing their home to a fire over the weekend.

Debris and charred rubble are what’s left of the house on Harris Street in Nettleton after it caught on fire Friday afternoon just before 4:00.

“It’s rough, but we’ll get through it with the will of God, you know. And just hang in there. That’s all we got to do,” said Bobby Lewis, a resident of the house.

Bobby Lewis lived at the house, and he said he had just left his home right before the fire started.

After running a short errand, he visited a friend nearby.

When he arrived at his friend’s apartment, that’s when he was told that smoke was seen coming from his home.

“I was gone about ten minutes, and then I came back. And the house was in flames,” said Lewis.

Lewis was on the phone with his girlfriend when he became aware of the fire and arrived on the scene.

His father was the only one at home at the time of the fire.

“I almost ran into the house. Just panicked,” said Lewis.

His father made it out before the fire spread and yelled for a neighbor’s help.

The people who live there believe it was started by a cigarette.

Nettleton Fire Department got the call at 3:57 pm. Friday, May 23.

The fire was under control by 4:22 pm, 25 minutes later.

50% of the house has water and smoke damage.

The Nettleton Fire Department said the house fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

They displaced family of five raising funds to help restore what was lost.

They also received aid from the Red Cross.

For more information on how to donate, you can visit their Go Fund Me or contact Danielle Hughes, Lewis’s girlfriend, via Facebook.

