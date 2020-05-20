Nettleton man charged in weekend shooting

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Nettleton man was in jail, charged in connection with a shooting in Monroe County.

Early Sunday morning, investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called to a shooting at 30091 Liberty Road near Nettleton.

Two victims were transported to NMMC in Amory and treated for gunshot wounds.

Ashton Sonnier, 20, was arrested and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is in the Monroe County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Both victims have been released from the hospital.