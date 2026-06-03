Nettleton man charged with burglary of a commercial building in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton man is in the Lee County Jail after Tupelo Police reportedly tied him to two separate cases in the city.

Christopher Blassingame was arrested Saturday and charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building and Motor Vehicle Theft.

The burglary charge is related to a break-in from earlier that day at Number One Cellphone and Tablet on North Gloster Street. Employees told police that someone had broken into the business and taken several items.

The motor vehicle theft charge dates back to Monday, May 11, when police were called to the VPC Group on Dalton Drive, where an employee’s car had been stolen.

It was found three days later in Pontotoc.

Blassingame’s bond has been set at $40,000.

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