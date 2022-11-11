Nettleton School District honors veterans with community program

The entire school helps with the annual Veterans Day ceremony

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – With patriotic songs, a prayer of thanksgiving, and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Nettleton School District honored veterans with a program for the entire community.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mike Pettigrew talked about his 28 years of service, which took him around the world, supporting and defending freedom, and keeping America safe.

And while he thanked those who served before him and alongside him, he had a special message for young people.

“Wanted for them to understand, that them, the young people are what makes military what it is today. They say war is a young man’s game, and it is, and so it is for this generation to take up the baton freedom and to serve and carry on the tradition of those who went before them,” Pettigrew said.

The Nettleton program includes students in all grades throughout the district. High School Principal Megan Garner says it’s all about letting students know the sacrifice made by those who served.

“It’s important for young people to know the importance of our veterans and why we celebrate this special day, this has kind of gotten lost, so Nettleton School District tries to make sure our community and students know the importance of veterans, that they served, their commitment,” Garner said.

Two high school seniors have already answered the call to serve.

“I’m a huge patriot, down to the bone, I want to honor all our servicemembers who came before, who willingly risked their lives, I thought, there’s no better way to honor them than to follow in their footsteps, be a good soldier and good leader,” said Thomas Jones, a member of the National Guard.

“You get to serve and make sure your family, friends, and everyone back home is free and get to live a free life, but just serve for yourself and the United States,” said Parker Caples, a member of the National Guard.

After the program, a lunch for veterans was held at Nettleton First United Methodist Church.

