New arrest made in connection with the Eupora shooting incident

Eupora Arrest (KENYONUS BELL)

Eupora Arrest (KIEEM BELL)

Eupora Arrest (MARQWAYSHA ELLIOTT)

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The third suspect has turned themselves in following a weekend shooting in Eupora.

Eupora police say 31-year-old Kenyonus Bell surrendered on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Tobie Brantley Park, leaving one person injured and airlifted to Tupelo.

Police had previously issued warrants for three suspects, and now, all have surrendered.

They join one other suspect, who was already in custody for tampering with evidence.

Authorities said both Bell brothers are charged with attempted murder, while Marqwaysha Elliott faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

More suspects and arrests could come.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.