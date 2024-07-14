New business helps children with free school supplies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With schools around the area beginning in the next couple of weeks, a newly owned business decided to give essential school supplies to students.

The newly opened Lab Boutique held a school supply drive for children of all ages.

The drive happened inside the store where students and their parents could come and get a bag full of school supplies.

The owner of Lab Boutique, Rosalind Perry said she wanted to help parents with back-to-school

“We thought we wanted to give out to the community,” Perry said. “Also, let them know that we’re here and we thought the best way to do that was to do something for the community and bring them out. So, the school supply drive is just to help parents and help kids be successful in their new school term.”

Perry’s Lab Boutique just opened up this past April.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X