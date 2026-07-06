New details released about missing teenager on Mississippi coast

New details have been released about a missing teenager on the coast of Mississippi.

According to WCBI’s sister station, WXXV in Gulfport, a body was recovered this morning on Horn Island.

Both Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter and Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. say the body matches the description of missing 18-year-old Nolan Wells.

Search efforts have been underway after the teen was last seen on Saturday, July 4.

An Official positive identification will be made through DNA testing at the state medical examiner’s office.

Those results are expected to be released on Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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