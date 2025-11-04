New leadership in Reform

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – A new mayor and city councilman are now officially on the job in Reform, Alabama.

Reform is beginning a new chapter.

Rob McDougle was sworn in on Monday as the city’s new mayor, joined by family, friends, and longtime supporters.

“To get the city back up like it used to be … a prosperous one. I want to work closely with the councilmen I have on the board, to be transparent across the board, and to work with the supervisors that I have in place,” said McDougle.

McDougle won the mayoral election in August.

Most of the city council is returning, but there is one new face — Darious Brown, now representing District 4.

“I’m just here to work for the people, open to any ideas, issues. It’s going to be an open-door policy. Just to get people more involved with the city government,” said Brown.

Both McDougle and Brown say their focus is community engagement and overall growth.

“Just feel free to come by and see me anytime. I’m going to have an open-door policy. I want to be transparent with everyone,” said McDougle.

“Just to see Reform be better … just looking to see the city continue to move forward,” said Brown.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed by a reception.

