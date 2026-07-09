New Light Water Association issues boil water notice for some Oktibbeha Co. residents

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County residents will need to take note.

The New Light Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice.

This is for New Light Water customers west of Falcon Road and includes Starkville West Point Road, Gray Road, and New Light Road.

This notice will be in effect at least until Wednesday at 5 pm.

Customers should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes before using.

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