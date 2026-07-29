Sheriff’s Department investigates early morning shooting in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

Around 5:00 am deputies were dispatched to 22 Snead Way off Old Highway 12 in reference to a shots-fired call.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any other information, contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or leave a tip on Crime Stoppers.

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