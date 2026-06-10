New scam looks to target drivers in Mississippi

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new scam is looking to target Mississippi Drivers.

The New Albany Police Department shared a picture of the scam making its rounds.

It alleges that a bill passed would make driving over 15 mph over the speed limit result in a felony charge and a suspended license.

The phony law says it will go into effect on Monday, June 15.

Again, this is a scam. Be sure to verify information from official sources before hitting share on social media.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.