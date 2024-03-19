New storm shelters offer protection for more Lee County residents

Shelters were provided by a grant from Three Rivers Planning and Development District

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Only hours after the tornado hit Tupelo last April, Lee County District Three Supervisor Wesley Webb heard about local residents, who couldn’t find safe shelter in the Belden area.

“We had several people that were here and could not get in the tornado shelters,” Webb said.

Only two shelters were in place near the Belden Volunteer Fire Department.

So, Webb found out storm shelter grants were available through the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.

Three new storm shelters were placed on the property, bringing the total to five.

“Last year, year before, several years ago, seems like we have been getting hit a good bit, which is unfortunate, but we live in basically, tornado alley,” he said.

Each storm shelter can hold about 30 people, Webb said he is working to get more for the region.

“Our legislators, down in Jackson, they are working on getting some stuff for us, hope we get it approved, for more shelters, where we put them throughout the county, and also, District Three,” Webb said.

Webb encourages locals to know the location of their nearest storm shelters.

