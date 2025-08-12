New students move to Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – New students are moving into their new homes this week at Mississippi State University.

Tuesday was the first move-in day for the incoming Bulldogs.

“It’s been really good so far. We haven’t had too many yet. I think Wednesday through Friday is going to be most busiest time of move-in. But it’s been really good so far. All the new residents seem super sweet and really excited to move in,” said Makenzie Knight, MSU Resident Assistant.

Ava Forrest is an incoming freshman at Mississippi State University.

Her family helped her move into her dorm on Tuesday, August 12.

“I’m super excited. I’m doing ‘RUSH’ this week, so I’m excited to get into that and join a sorority, hopefully, and meet a bunch of new people and have a bunch of new friends,” said Ava Forrest.

But this isn’t her parents’ first rodeo with move-in day. It’s just their first this week.

“Today, we’re moving our freshman daughter into her dorm. Tomorrow, we’ll move our son into Ruby Dorm, and then Sunday, we’re moving our other daughter and son into two apartments,” said Rob Forrest, Ava’s father.

The Memphis area family says they are grateful for the extra help getting things set up.

“The last week or two has been stressful leading up to it. Today has been nice. A lot of help. They have people helping move stuff in for us, which is great. Weather is cooperating, not too hot, kind of overcast, so that’s nice. So, today’s been great so far,” said Rob Forrest.

“Today has been a great day as far as the move in process, all the kids out helping, all the students out are out here and everybody is so excited to be back here, so we’re ready,” said Brandy Forrest, Ava’s step-mother.

RAs were also handing out parking passes and giving directions to the new students.

“Movin’ You to MSU” continues through on Friday, August 15.

And the start of school is just one week away – classes begin next Wednesday, August 20, at MSU.

