New Toyota dealership coming to Philadelphia, Mississippi

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Locals in Philadelphia have probably noticed the beginning of new construction off-highway sixteen recently.

That location will be the home of the new Toyota dealership.

It isn’t just a new business but a $7 million investment in Philadelphia and East Central Mississippi.

Dr. Azhar Pasha led the groundbreaking Friday of his brand new Toyota dealership that is set to be finished by November.

The dealership is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the area not to mention the jobs supported through the construction.

Dr. Pasha is also a pain management physician in Meridian and owns Meridian Honda.

“I think the leadership of the city and the county have been very proactive and very pro-business and they have gotten a lot of new projects approved. And we are very excited to be a part of the growth of Philadelphia,” said Dr. Azhar Pasha, owner.

Philadelphia Mayor James Young called this project an important piece in the puzzle of Philadelphia’s economic development.