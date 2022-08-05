New troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 29 new troopers will soon be patrolling Mississippi highways.

Cadet Class 66 graduated Friday and to the oath to keep the state safe.

This is a unique class, because each cadet had law enforcement experience before going to trooper school.

That is a first for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The 12 weeks of training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy were also shorter than other classes.

Next up, the troopers will undergo field training on state highways.