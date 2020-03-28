New York presidential primary moved to June 23, Cuomo announces

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state’s presidential primary is being moved from April 28 to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. New York is the hardest-hit state in the nation, with over 52,000 reported cases of the total 110,000 cases that were confirmed in the country as of Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing people to one location to vote,” Cuomo said.

The Democratic National Committee currently has rules in place that penalize any state that holds its primary after June 9, although it is unclear if it will keep those rules amid the pandemic.

The June 23 New York primary date will now be linked to congressional and legislative primary elections that were scheduled for that day.

Ten other states and Puerto Rico have moved their primaries, mostly until June. June 2 is shaping up to the next Super Tuesday with more than 400 delegates at stake.

Four states have switched their contests to mail only, and Montana is expanding the mail option. Hawaii’s April 4 contest will be entirely by mail and Ohio, which delayed its scheduled March 10 contests, will be a vote-by-mail primary on April 28.

The next in-person voting contest that is still scheduled is Wisconsin’s, on April 7. Guam and Kansas are scheduled for May 2.

Sarah Ewall-Wice contributed reporting.