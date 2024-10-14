Anchor

WCBI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Mississippi, is looking for its next rising star to produce and anchor our newscasts.

Responsibilities:

This ideal candidate should be passionate, energetic, able to connect with viewers on-air and be ready to break stories in the field and on the desk. Our commitment is to tell our viewers’ stories in our shows and across our digital platforms.

You will review scripts for newscasts and reporters in the newsroom. Your writing should be clear, concise, and conversational. You will produce or help produce an informational, accurate, and well-paced show.

We want a versatile, efficient, ethical journalist who can make calls to sources to enterprise stories and do live shots when needed to break down and deliver information in an easy-to-understand manner. This candidate should also be able to research and tell complex stories for special reports and series.

Your anchoring skills should be polished and you should have the ability to ad-lib when necessary. You should be able to work in a fast-paced, timeline-driven, and sometimes stressful environment.

Our candidate should be active on social media.

You will make some appearances on behalf of the station.

You should have the flexibility to work varying shifts, at times. This could include severe weather, elections, or other impactful news events.

We want a leader in the newsroom who can mentor young journalists, develop story ideas, and run/be active in our editorial meetings.

Experience using ENPS and Adobe Premiere is a plus.

A clean driving record is required.

Two years of anchoring is preferred.

WCBI also wants someone who is a team player, is a good newsroom citizen, and encourages others to be their best.

WCBI:

WCBI is a Morris Multimedia television station in Columbus, Mississippi. We are located 25 minutes from Mississippi State University, 90 minutes from the University of Mississippi, and 60 minutes from the University of Alabama.

We cover nearly two dozen counties, mostly in northeast Mississippi, and several in west Alabama.

Being in the heart of the Southeastern Conference, there’s no shortage of sports and outdoor activities. There are plenty of water opportunities as well, from the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway to area lakes and state parks.

There are several family-friendly festivals and events in the area. We even cover the first hometown of Elvis Presley, Tupelo.

Companies such as Paccar, Toyota, and Yokohama, among others, to have plants in the area.

We are a quick drive to Memphis and Birmingham. Columbus is also a day trip, about five hours, to New Orleans and Atlanta, and a four-hour drive to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

How to apply:

Email a link to your reel to News Director Joey Barnes at joeybarnes@wcbi.com .

You can apply here:

A link is required. This is NOT an entry-level position.