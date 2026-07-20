News Production Assistant – Part-Time

News Production Assistant

Job Overview:

WCBI-TV is a CBS, My Network TV, and FOX affiliate. We strive to keep our viewers informed

on all local and late breaking news.

We are looking for a production assistant to join our News Production team. Candidates should

be ready to enter a dynamic workforce and have a passion for live news coverage. The ideal

candidate should have experience with television production, strong communication skills, and a

passion for learning new things. This job is perfect for students looking for flexible hours and

gaining experience within the communication field.

The person in this position will receive on-site training.

In this role, you will be an integral part of our fast-paced newscasts behind the scenes,

operating cameras, setting up the studio, communicating with on-air talent and directors,

running audio equipment, and editing segments for the newscast.

Job Type: Part-Time

Work Location: In person