News Production Assistant – Part-Time
News Production Assistant
Job Overview:
WCBI-TV is a CBS, My Network TV, and FOX affiliate. We strive to keep our viewers informed
on all local and late breaking news.
We are looking for a production assistant to join our News Production team. Candidates should
be ready to enter a dynamic workforce and have a passion for live news coverage. The ideal
candidate should have experience with television production, strong communication skills, and a
passion for learning new things. This job is perfect for students looking for flexible hours and
gaining experience within the communication field.
The person in this position will receive on-site training.
In this role, you will be an integral part of our fast-paced newscasts behind the scenes,
operating cameras, setting up the studio, communicating with on-air talent and directors,
running audio equipment, and editing segments for the newscast.
Job Type: Part-Time
Work Location: In person