Next to Nature (Seek App) – 12/14/2022

Winston Reed:

Do you love plants and agriculture and you want to learn more about them? There’s an app for that. Did you discover a unique plant and you want to know if it’s poisonous, or do you just want to learn more about it? There’s an app for that. I’m your host, Winston Reed. This is your expert on just about everything nature, Dr. John Long, and this is Next to Nature.

All right, Dr. Long, you said there’s an app that can really make you an expert on plants. Can you tell us more about it?

Dr. John Long:

I don’t know if it’ll make you an expert, but it’ll definitely educate you on what you have outside your front door.

Winston Reed:

Okay.

Dr. John Long:

I’ve started using the Seek app and I have really fallen in love with it because it has such a diverse wealth of information that’s within the app itself. You don’t have to have a signal. I found that too.

Winston Reed:

Alright, Dr. Long, let’s check this app out. I’m curious about what these yellow flowers are right here, so I’m going to place them there. Common sneezeweed. No?

Dr. John Long:

That’s right.

Winston Reed:

It’s common sneezeweed.

Dr. John Long:

That is correct.

Winston Reed:

Wow. There you go. It works. All right. Let’s check out another flower.

Dr. John Long:

Try these right here. These are white ones.

Winston Reed:

These white flowers are right here. American Astor.

Dr. John Long:

That’s correct.

The app has really got a really good database. All you have to do is open the app, point your camera, and get a good enough camera angle and it can tell you about trees, plants, flowers. As I mentioned, even an owl feather, it identified an owl feather, and I’ve used it on insects and other things as well just to…

Winston Reed:

Oh, so insects.

Dr. Long:

Insects.

Winston Reed:

It can discover bugs?

Dr. Long?:

Yes, it will. It absolutely will. If you see one, and you can get it still long enough, it’ll tell you what it is.

Winston Reed:

You can also identify a plant and see if it’s poisonous, correct?

Dr. Long:

Yeah. Well, basically what the app does is it identifies that. Say if it was like Poison ivy, you can go and scroll and find more information within the app about that plant, which it may say can be allergic to it or it could cause irritation or could be poisonous. But yes, it does. It does tell you that kind of stuff.

You can download the Seek app, download from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

