Columbus prepares for 7th Avenue Heritage Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Seventh Avenue Heritage Festival kicks off October 4 and will run through Saturday night in Columbus.

“It’s a party with a purpose. We want to bring awareness to an area that is in such need of revitalization,” said Mississippi State Representative, Kabir Karriem.

Seventh avenue was once known as the business and entertainment district of Columbus for the black community.

“I remember the humble beginnings of the business owners in the area, just putting their dollars and quarters together to just have a DJ and bring the flatbed and have children dancing,” said Karriem.

This is the 51st year of the festival and the 36th year of the existence of Helen’s Kitchen, a long-time staple in the neighborhood.

The restaurant is located on the corner of 7th Avenue and 15th Street North.

“So, I just enjoy cooking. I came from a large family. I’ve been cooking since 6. I cooked for my brothers and sisters, and I had a lot of them,” said Helen Jones-Karriem, the owner of Helen’s Kitchen.

15th Street was named after Ms. Helen in honor of her service to the community.

Ms. Helen said she is grateful for her friends and family, the people who support her.

“I’m just thankful, very thankful. God has been so good to me. I have six children myself,” said Ms. Helen.

Kabir Karriem, Ms. Helen’s son, said it’s his desire to educate the next generation on the history of 7th avenue and what it means to Columbus.

“Such rich history in the area and we need to make sure we preserve that history and let our young folk know where they come from and the rich history of 7th Avenue,” said Karriem.

The free festival will start at 4:00 p.m. on October 4.

