West Point Fire Department receiving grant money for new gear

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) Most of the West Point’s Fire Department lifesaving gear is getting old, but over 19 thousand dollars in grant money, will soon bring in new equipment.

Some of the new gear will help free people from deadly situations.

“We have some lift bags, but they are aging, and we will use it to replace those lift bag systems. Those can be heavy-duty, they can be used for railroad incidents, building collapses, and they can also be used car accidents,” said Ken Wilbourne, West Point Fire Department’s Fire Chief.

The money will also allow the fire department to receive new air packs, water hoses, and much more.

The grant was awarded to help the city protect themselves from terror attacks, and to recover in case one happens.

Meaning new gear may save you money on your home insurance, if you are a homeowner.

“If you are in the city limits that is going to make your premium less, because a fire department is going to be able to respond faster,” said Heath Fisackerly, Alfa Insurance Agent.

When it comes to fighting a fire, every second matters. The West Point Fire Department believes new and improved equipment, will help them perform their jobs much better.

“It would help us to be able to get some people from some scenes in a more rapid and safer manner than we possibly could now,” said Wilbourne.

“When you are faced with a situation, the ability to respond, is vitally important. To be able to purchase new equipment, just only enhances our ability to respond,” said Rod Bobo, West Point Mayor.

West Point Mayor Rod Bobo said the grant shows just how much importance the city puts on making sure first responders are always properly equipped.

“We are experiencing some economic progress, and with that comes growth. Anytime we can get money to enhance our fire department and first responders, that is always a good thing,” said Bobo.

Chief Wilbourne said the grant approval and the new gear, would not have been possible without support from the city.

