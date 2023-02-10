Nice Friday ahead of Saturday showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another nice day is in store Friday before an upper low brings rain chances over the weekend.

FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine today with a north breeze and highs nearing 60 degrees for most. Clouds could increase late in the day, but no rain expected.

WEEKEND: An upper-air low is forecast to move through the Southeast, bringing an increase in cloud cover Saturday as well as rain chances Saturday afternoon & early evening. As the upper low shifts east Sunday, sunshine should return across the state with temperatures in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A parade of storm systems is set to affect the area through the week. Monday starts dry, but widespread rain is expected by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Prepare now for any Valentine’s Day plans as rain looks likely…especially around dinnertime. Behind that system, we’ll actually warm up into the lower 70s Wednesday ahead of the next system. Showers and storms appear likely again by Thursday, and some of these storms could be on the strong side…stay tuned!