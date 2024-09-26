Nice Thursday ahead of rainy Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Decent weather unfolds Thursday before Helene’s moisture brings rain chances back Friday.

THURSDAY: With drier air wrapping in from the north, expect a good supply of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s for most. It should be a relatively pleasant day!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds should slowly increase as moisture from Helene gets slowly wrapped in from the east. A few showers are possible in the evening, but a steadier rain should develop overnight toward daybreak Friday…especially in northern areas.

FRIDAY: An overcast, rainy day is expected for most spots…especially along and north of US 82. While rain intensity won’t be especially heavy, it is expected to be a relatively cool & breezy day with highs in the 60s (far north) and 70s elsewhere. Heavier rain is likely closer to the TN state line, and a flood watch is in effect for Tishomingo, Prentiss, Alcorn, and Tippah counties.

WEEKEND: Clearing will be slow Saturday thanks to a larger upper-air low overhead, absorbing the remnants of Helene. A few showers are likely through the day Saturday w/highs holding in the 70s. Expect a mostly cloudy day Sunday with limited rain.

NEXT WEEK: Sunnier days ahead! We’ll see highs bounce back into the lower and middle 80s Mon-Wed.