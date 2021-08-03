NMMC asking outpatient appointments or visitors to bring own masks

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – With more COVID-19 patients needing care, hospitals need more supplies.

Now, North Mississippi Health Services is asking people with outpatient appointments or visitors to their facilities to bring their own masks.

The healthcare provider says a large number of masks were donated last year but those face coverings are gone.

NMHS must rely on its own supply of masks now.

The new rule will apply to hospitals and clinics.

The hospital hopes this measure will ensure there are enough masks for its staff.