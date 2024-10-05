No. 12 Ole Miss gets back on track, Rebels dominate South Carolina 27-3

No. 12 Ole Miss bounced back after last week’s stunning loss to Kentucky by topping South Carolina on the road 27-3. Pete Golding’s defense has lived up to the preseason hype as it has only given up three touchdowns this year.

The Rebels did what they couldn’t last week against the Wildcats and took control early. Henry Parrish Jr.’s early rushing touchdown set the tone. In the first, the Gamecocks’ fake punt attempt was unsuccessful and Walter Nolen recovered a fumble early. Lane Kiffin’s offense took advantage of those mistakes and everyone’s favorite goal line threat, JJ Pegues, punched in two touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels went into the locker room with a 24-3 advantage.

The defense was the headline in the second half. The Rebels shut out the Gamecocks after the break and Walter Nolen, Jared Ivey, Suntarine Perkins and TJ Dottery combined for six sacks.

Former Gamecock receiver Juice Wells had 97 receiving yards in his return to Columbia. For a team that has serious college football playoff aspirations, Lane Kiffin’s team took a huge step back in that direction with this impressive victory.

The schedule doesn’t get much easier next week as the Rebels return to action against LSU in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is at 6:30 and you can watch the game on ABC.