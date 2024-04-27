No. 23 Alabama tops Ole Miss 10-3 to win series, Rebs drop to 7-14 in SEC play

No. 23 Alabama topped Ole Miss 10-3 on Saturday to win the series. Mason Nichols was fantastic and tossed four innings while only allowing one run and kept Ole Miss in it early. The game was tied at one entering the sixth inning, but the Crimson Tide got the best of the Rebels’ bullpen and outscored Mike Bianco’s team 9-2 in the final three innings.

Ole Miss won Game 2 9-8 in thrilling fashion, but couldn’t capitalize and win the series Saturday. The Rebels fall to 7-14 in SEC play with three conference series remaining. The last time Ole Miss was 7-14 in SEC play was in 2022, the season they went on to win the national title.

The Rebels return to action Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State in Pearl. First pitch is at 6 p.m. and you can watch the game on ESPNU.