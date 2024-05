Dakota Jordan named Ferriss Trophy finalist

Mississippi State right fielder Dakota Jordan is one of the five finalists for the Ferriss Trophy. The award goes to the best baseball player in Mississippi.

Jordan leads the Bulldogs with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs while hitting at a .367 clip. He is looking to become the ninth Mississippi State player to win the award and the first since Tanner Allen in 2021.

The winner will be announced at the Pearl River Resort on May 20th.