Ethan Lege selected as finalist for Ferris Trophy

Ole Miss outfielder Ethan Lege has been named one of the five finalists for the Ferris trophy.

The senior is batting .323, has 13 home runs along with 38 RBIs. Lege is in his second season with the Rebels and has been a big reason they are still in the postseason conversation.

Lege is the Ole Miss nominee for the Ferriss Trophy. He’ll find out if he won the award on May 20th.