No. 6 Ole Miss football rolls past Middle Tennessee

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — No. 6 Ole Miss defeated Middle Tennessee 52-3 on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels established the run game from the opening drive. Running back Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns.

“Henry Parrish was really explosive today,” head coach Lane Kiffin said.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart had another historic day. He set an SEC single-game record for most consecutive completions with 24 in a row. Dart went 25-27 for 377 yards and one touchdown — plus a rushing touchdown.

“It’s hard to go 24-for-24 on air,” Kiffin said.

Wide receiver Tre Harris had another 100+ yard day with 130 receiving yards. Juice Wells and Matt Jones also scored touchdowns for the Rebels.

The Rebels improve to 2-0 and will face Wake Forest next weekend.